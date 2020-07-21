Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 109,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 145,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

