Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.09. 70,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $224.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.