Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.08. 73,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

