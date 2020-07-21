Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.18 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,434.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.04.

LRCX traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.67. 1,365,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,350. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $355.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

