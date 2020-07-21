Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.02 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.12. 100,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.