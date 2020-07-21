Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.26 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $403.71. 77,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average of $330.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $405.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

