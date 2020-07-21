Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

