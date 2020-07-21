Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. 804,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit