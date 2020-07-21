Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. 804,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

