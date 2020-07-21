Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $175.57. 207,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.42.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.