Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $281,022,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 350,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.