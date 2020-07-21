Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 270 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. 3,560,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,155. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.