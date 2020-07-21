Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 152,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

