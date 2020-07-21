Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,565,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. 2,895,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

