Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.15. 2,338,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

