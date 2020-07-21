Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,468,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

