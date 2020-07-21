Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,362,136. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

