salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.80. 321,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,748. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,065.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $284,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,033,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,219,489.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,788 shares of company stock valued at $116,510,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.