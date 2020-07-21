Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 4th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,531 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,195,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 186,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.