Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,302 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. 186,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.