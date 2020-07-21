Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,620 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 412.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,466,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,186 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,185.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 687,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 666,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 925,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,322.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 555,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 516,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 9,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,126. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

