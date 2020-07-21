Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after buying an additional 2,926,898 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,634,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 3,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,776. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

