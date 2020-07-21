Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 769,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,902. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

