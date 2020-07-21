Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.