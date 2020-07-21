Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 849,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

