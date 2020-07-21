Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $99.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.33. 12,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

