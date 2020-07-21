Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.46.

SHOP traded down $53.67 on Tuesday, reaching $955.72. The company had a trading volume of 163,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of -830.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $884.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.