Signature Wealth Management Group Has $713,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.