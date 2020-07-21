Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 58,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 174,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $46.12. 16,613,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892,564. The stock has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

