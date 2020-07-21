Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after buying an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 303,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,614. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

