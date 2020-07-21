Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.23% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6,317.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 367.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

