Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,503. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

