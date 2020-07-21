Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,161 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth $207,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.88. 390,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

