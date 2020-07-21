Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,100. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

