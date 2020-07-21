Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. 289,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.