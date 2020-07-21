Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,780,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227,140 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 319,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 180,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter.

FBND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 3,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

