Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.00. 43,008,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

