Spinnaker Trust Has $1.51 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $601,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. 131,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

