Spinnaker Trust Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.60.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $307.62. 251,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average of $291.35. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

