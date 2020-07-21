Spinnaker Trust Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $638,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $10,765,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 19,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

