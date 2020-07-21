Spinnaker Trust Has $4.56 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

BDX stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

