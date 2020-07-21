Spinnaker Trust Has $811,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. 108,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

