Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,920. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

