Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. 63,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

