Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,429 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.7% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.74% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $256,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,452,000 after purchasing an additional 784,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,455 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,978,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,295,000 after purchasing an additional 453,418 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. 253,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $71.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.