Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 2,767,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,765,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

