Spinnaker Trust Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,667,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.76 and a 200-day moving average of $323.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

