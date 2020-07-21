Spinnaker Trust Sells 32,442 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,442 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

