Spinnaker Trust Sells 9,396 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 633,120 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

