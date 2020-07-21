Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 901,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.