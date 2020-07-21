Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,356 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192,536 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,007,000 after buying an additional 24,803,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,226,000 after buying an additional 1,813,756 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after buying an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. 829,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,391,236. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

